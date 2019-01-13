This Impressive ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Sadie Adler Cosplay Is Straight Out Of 1899

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of this generation, full of expertly written, memorable characters. From Charles, to Sadie Adler, to the boah himself Arthur Morgan, there’s many characters to love — and some cases, despise — in the open-world western.

That said, despite this, there’s not many great Red Dead Redemption 2 cosplays out there, especially compared to many other recent popular games. Luckily, Skunk, one half of Skunk & Weasel, recently created a cosplay for one of players’ favorite characters in the game: Sadie Adler. And if you’re familiar with the cosplayer’s previous work — from Assassin’s Creed’s Kassandra to Game of Thrones’ Ygritte — you won’t be surprise to hear the Sadie cosplay is on point.

still alive! Sadie Adler portrait taken by @frostshattered ! my face is not Photoshop. It’s make up ! 🖤 Stay tuned for my Dutch van der Linde @RockstarGames #cosplay #sadieadler #RockstarGames #RedDeadRedemption2 pic.twitter.com/VspQFPoeqg — SKUNK the misthios (@MissSkunk) December 27, 2018

If you played Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll know beyond a thirst for bloodshed, Sadie Adler has a look to her as distinctive as her personality and raspy voice, which makes this cosplay even more impressive. There’s a lot of characters in gaming that lend themselves quite easily to cosplay, and while Mrs. Adler’s costume may be easier than some to pull off, everything else about her isn’t.

If you dug this cosplay make sure to give Skunk a follow on Twitter or Facebook. The other half of the cosplaying couple/team, Weasel, should be revealing his Dutch van der Linde cosplay soon, so you won’t want to miss that. He’s another character that isn’t easy to pull off, but I’m sure Weasel and Skunk have a plan.

Anyway, for more on Rockstar Games’ critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to check out our all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.