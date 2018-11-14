‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Social Club Features Revealed, Including Photo Mode

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is a jam-packed sequel, loaded with hours’ worth of activities and awesome gameplay that’s definitely worth your time. But if you’ve been looking for some great social-based content for the game, don’t worry — you’re about to get it.

Over the weekend, the publisher has revealed some of the Social Club features that will be making their debut in the game, possibly as soon as later this month when the Red Dead Online beta is set to go live. Though all the features haven’t been heavily detailed just yet, we do have a good idea of what’s coming — and they’re sure to keep you busy over the next few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, you’ve got the option to make online purchases from a catalog, featuring a wide variety to choose from. This includes ammunition, medicine, food and apparel, in case you feel like making a change to how you look or what you’ve got on your person. These include new pistols, hats (that Stovepipe Top Hat tho!), and even some chewing tobacco in case you’re feeling up to it. The full catalog hasn’t been revealed yet, but you may want to start stocking up on your cash now.

In addition, while the game lets you keep track of how far you’ve progressed in the story already, the Social Club will introduce the ability to keep track of how you’re doing with a current progress system. With it, you can see what challenges you have yet to overcome, what skills need to be mastered, and so much more. It even keeps specific track of your weight, your health and other little statistics, along with how your horse is doing. This is an excellent way to keep track of your game as you get closer to 100 percent completion.

Last but not least, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be getting a Photo Mode. Yes, finally, you’ll be able to capture some wondrous images from the Wild West to share with your friends and others. These include “self-portraits,” or selfies, so we’ll be able to see just how well they compare with, say, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Dead Rising 4. You’ll also be able to use Focus Lock and other features. No word on filters yet, but we’ll see soon enough.

So how do you take pictures? Simple. Once you complete Chapter One in the game, you’ll gain access to Arthur’s camera. Then you can shoot (the camera) to your heart’s content! Let’s see how those selfies look following a shootout.

We’ll let you know as soon as these Social Club features go live. But, yeah, we’re itching to give them a go!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review!