‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Timelapse Across the Map Is Incredibly Satisfying

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a vibrant world that changes around the player and is home to all kinds of different animals and environments, but it’s easy to miss much of that if you’re always fast-traveling or putting your horse on autopilot. If you missed out on that experience or have a favorite part of the map you want to revisit, the fast-forwarded timelapse below from the YouTuber Enigma gives a quick look at much of Red Dead Redemption 2’s varied map.

In the video below, the YouTuber took a trip across the game’s map starting in the southmost area and heading north through swamps and other biomes. Enigma started at Saint Denis and went all the way to the top of the map while only walking, no running or horses used at all. Even when sped up, the timelapse still takes around 4 minutes to get from Point A to Point B.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The YouTuber published the video on their channel in March but shared it recently on Reddit, and in doing so, answered some questions about how it was made. One of the expected questions was how long such an endeavor would take when someone’s not running. According to Enigma, it took around two hours to traverse the distance covered in the video. They added that it might look like there was some running at times but it was only due to animations that changed when crossing different terrains.

One of the most interesting parts of the video is seeing how well the game transitions between different weather and day cycles as clouds roll overhead and things progressively get brighter and darker. Animals and other people also move around regardless of the player’s actions, though they will often react to Arthur’s movements.

Timelapses have been a frequent form of fan-made content given how dynamic Red Dead Redemption 2’s environment is. Previous video have given quick looks at how the game’s settlements and other areas change over time such as the houses in major towns that are built as players progress through the game.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!