Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Proves It’s Actually Just an Incredible WWE Game

Rockstar Games pitches Red Dead Redemption 2 as an open-world western action-adventure game, but it’s actually a pro wrestling simulator, and a much a better WWE 2K game than WWE 2K20. While on the surface level Red Dead Redemption 2 seems like a game about being one of the last few cowboys as civilization tames the Wild West, it’s actually about a group of pro wrestlers being ahead of their time. I’m not saying Arthur Morgan is the Undertaker of his time, but he’s the Undertaker of his time.

I’ve always suspected that Red Dead Redemption 2 was actually a wrestling game. No game can be as amazing and groundbreaking as Red Dead Redemption 2 without being a wrestling sim. That said, I never had the proof to back this theory up, until now. Taking to the game’s Reddit page, one player has posted a video that shows that Red Dead Redemption 2 is at its best when it’s played like a WWE game and has Jim Ross commentary over it. Now, I know what you’re thinking: everything is better with Jim Ross commentary over it. True, but even without the legendary commentary of Jim Ross, you can see this is not an action-adventure game, it’s a wrestling sim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jokes aside, if Rockstar Games were to release a wrestling mode or minigame in Red Dead Online, I would turn on my PS4 right now and download all 100 GB of that bad boy. Unfortunately, this will never happen, but with PC mods on the way, hopefully someone will add Jim Ross commentary to bar fights. I’d never play another game again.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the best-selling and critically-acclaimed unofficial WWE experience by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.