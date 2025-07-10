Red Dead Redemption 2 Update May Hint at Remaster

A brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 update may hint at a remaster for the game. Rockstar Games is one of the most secretive developers out there. Even when things leak, people are typically pretty hesitant to take it at face value. Things are kept so closely guarded at Rockstar thanks to high security and an insistence to only share new info when the time is absolutely right. The studio rarely partakes in big industry events like E3 as it likes to do things on its own terms. It’s understandable when you see just how much GTA 6 can dominate the news cycle with a new trailer and screenshots out of the blue.

However, every now and then, something slips out. It has been rumored for a while that Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting some kind of a remaster soon. Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed it, but the rumors have been corroborated by multiple reputable insiders who suggest the game is coming to current-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch 2. As of right now, we don’t know what this alleged new version will have, but it may allow the game to run at 60 FPS on consoles, include new content, and more. Some have also suggested the sudden resurgence of Red Dead Online also points to the idea of the game making a comeback.

However, the latest smoking gun comes from a Reddit post from user Livid-Army-5857. They discovered an option on Rockstar’s support website that makes mention of “Online Migration” for Red Dead Redemption 2. Historically, this is a feature reserved for Grand Theft Auto V. When the game came to new platforms, players were able to carry over their online character to new platforms. It’s a great feature that ensures your progress isn’t lost to time and space, but it has never been needed for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The option has since been erased from the site, but users corroborated that they saw it with their own eyes. If this isn’t just an error, it likely suggests that Rockstar is preparing to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to new platforms. It would indicate that players could transfer their character over to new platforms, which also may mean that the online mode is also getting an upgrade. Red Dead Redemption‘s port only had the single player, but Red Dead Redemption 2‘s proposed remaster may feature Red Dead Online.

Of course, this could all be an error. Since this option is available elsewhere on the site with GTA Online, it’s entirely possible it was accidentally featured on the Red Dead page… but fans never believe in coincidences. Still, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from Rockstar.