Red Dead Redemption and Other 360 Classics Now 4K on Xbox One X, Video Here

If you’re an Xbox One X owner, you’re in for a good time because Microsoft released some huge news yesterday during their Inside Xbox showcase and in addition to a whopping 19 new original titles coming to this generation, 360 games are also in for a world of rad.

In addition to quite a few new additions to the backwards compatibility list, like DarkSiders, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and more, they are also receiving significant Xbox One X upgrades. Not only that, but Gears of War 2 will run at 4K with all DLC for the title becoming free to own. If you’ve got a Game Pass subscription, you just nabbed yourself that for free!

Check out the videos below showcasing Red Dead Redemption, Gears of War 2, and Portal 2!

Red Dead Redemption

The above video is a comparison between the Xbox 360 version and Xbox One X. Immediately, the improvements can be seen which is perfect given the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 later this year!

For more about the game:

“Red Dead Redemption is a Western epic, set at the turn of the 20th century when the lawless and chaotic badlands began to give way to the expanding reach of government and the spread of the Industrial Age. The story of former outlaw, John Marston, Red Dead Redemption takes players on a great adventure across the American frontier.”

Gears of War 2

The 4K enhancements for Gears of War 2 are glorious, and match beautifully with all of the DLC going free. Given that Microsoft oh so casually hinted at Gears of War 5 on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to revisit the series. Plus, Cole would want you to. It’s the Cole Train, baby, woo!

“Gears of War 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 5 million-selling blockbuster action game and one of the most popular Xbox games in history. Players continue as Marcus Fenix, a reluctant war hero and leader of Delta Squad, six months after the events of Gears of War. The last cities on Sera are sinking, swallowed by a new Locust threat from below. A massive counterattack is humanity’s last hope for survival.”

Portal 2

Valve’s Portal 2 also sees a massive upgrade and if you haven’t checked out this title yet, you definitely should. The humor and the unique gameplay makes it an instant hit, with findable lore and hilarious NPCs right there for the taking. It’s one of those “rare treasure” games that once you play it, you won’t be able to forget it.

“Portal 2 draws from the award-winning formula of innovative gameplay, story, and music that earned the original Portal over 70 industry accolades and created a cult following.

The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game.

The game’s two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively.”