Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Earlier this summer, one of Volition’s best games, Red Faction Guerrilla found a second chance at life when THQ Nordic re-released the game in a special Re-Mars-tered edition for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It certainly struck our fancy, especially when it comes to its highly destructive environments and open-world missions.

But now the game might be making its way to another platform, as some evidence has surfaced in the PC version suggesting that it’s being worked on.

Based on this report from NintendoLife, an image file was found within the Windows version. It shows a number of controller icons that will be very familiar to Nintendo Switch owners, complete with shoulder buttons and functions reserved for the D-pad button set-up on the system.

Underneath that is some text, which you can see below, that breaks down some of the specifics for each button. Though Switch is never mentioned, the X and Y buttons are shown clear as day.

While THQ Nordic hasn’t said anything regarding a port of the game just yet, it has been dabbling more in the Nintendo Switch market as of late. This week alone, the company confirmed that it was bringing Saints Row the Third to Nintendo Switch early next year, complete with all its DLC. That could merely be the beginning for more ports to come: not only for Red Faction, but also possibly the Darksiders games and more.

For the time being, THQ Nordic already has its hands full with a number of other projects. But fingers crossed that we get a little Red Faction action going for us on-the-go. Oh, what we wouldn’t give to destroy stuff on our next car trip…

Here are the game’s features in case you missed out:

Fully reworked graphics – Heavily reworked textures and graphic features adding for example specular maps.

Improved shadow rendering

Improved Lighting

Shader & Post Processing rework

Native 4k support for the finest up to date mars destruction experience ever

Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla re-defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Marstered is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

