Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Gets New Trailer, Release Date

Just ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week, THQ Nordic has revealed the release date of one of its most anticipated titles for the summer along with a new trailer that will have you humming along to “Space Asshole.” No, really.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will be making its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on July 3. The game will feature remastered visuals to bring Volition Games’ Mars to life like never before with 60 frames per second animation and vivid lighting effects. And oh yeah, you can totally destroy everything.

Furthermore, the publisher also released a trailer which you can see above. It features over a minute of new gameplay footage from the new version of the game all set to the tune of Chris Remo’s hummable “Space Asshole.” If that’s not a perfect song to pair up with a destructive game on Mars, we’re not sure what is.

The original Red Faction Guerrilla released in 2009 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, bringing with it an open-world experience that stood right up there with the Grand Theft Auto games. You portray a drifter who’s asked to join a group of rebels in fighting back against a military regime that has taken over Mars.

The game features a heavy amount of wanton destruction, along with plenty of engaging missions and a rock-solid presentation. And it should be even better with Re-Mars-tered, as you can see in the video footage.

Better still, the remake of Guerrilla looks to be well-priced. A number of retailers have Re-Mars-tered set to sell for $29.99. That’s slightly higher than the $20 price for Darksiders: Warmastered Edition but it’s sure to have its fair share of fans, especially those who fondly remember the original game.

Here’s the full features list!

Open World Guerrilla Warfare – You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, or engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars.

Strategic Destruction – Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown out walls.

Evolving & Emergent Gameplay – Carve your path through an ever-changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics – mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF.

Epic Sci-Fi Setting – Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire.

Multiplayer Combat – There is no place to hide when you put your guerrilla warfare skills to the test in a variety of highly destructive multiplayer combat modes.

Fingers crossed that THQ actually throws “Space Asshole” into the game’s soundtrack. Please?