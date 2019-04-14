Remastered ‘Mortal Kombat’ Collection Was in Development, Screenshots Shared

Mortal Kombat 11 will be here in less than 10 days, and fans are getting absolutely excited for the next installment in the long running franchise. With 25 characters set to be available at launch, and more to arrive afterwards, the roster will be stacked with new fighters and those from past titles. Speaking of which, rumors have circulated in the not too distant past about a remastered Mortal Kombat collection that contained the first three games in the series. Now that some of the first screenshots have been shared, it has also been revealed that the project has since been cancelled.

That’s right, a remastered collection of the first three Mortal Kombat titles was actually in development, but is no longer a thing. According to Blind Squirrel Games’ Danny Huynh, his role on the team was to “set the quality bar for the UI and FX while maintaining the look of the trilogy of the series.”

Huynh also mentioned a new Krypt mode that would give players a new way to experience the classic Mortal Kombat titles. The artist was tasked with creating the UI, so they were able to even share some of screenshots from what the remastered collection would look like. Neeless to say, we need it.

As can be seen in the images above, the remastered collection certainly had the look of the original games, but with a bit of updated polish. Here’s to hoping this project can be picked up at some point in the future and WB allows it to move forward.

Luckily, our next adventure will be arriving soon, as Mortal Kombat 11 is set to drop on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see the first three titles in the Mortal Kombat series remastered? Are you hoping WB allows this to happen at some point in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, DSOG!

