Remedy Entertainment Will Finally Unveil Its Secret Game Project At E3

Remedy Entertainment has created quite a repertoire of games over the past few years, including the spooky adventure Alan Wake and the cinematic action game Quantum Break. So…what’s next?

Apparently there’s a little “cinematic” title coming soon from the company, under the name Project 7. That’s all we know at this point in time, but in just a few weeks, that’ll change.

That’s because the company has confirmed, alongside the publishers at 505 Games, that it will finally unveil what Project 7 is all about at E3. The game is scheduled for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, so it’ll be multi-platform this time around, instead of being an exclusive to just Xbox like Alan Wake and Quantum Break were (Steam excepted).

That’s really all we know at this point, but we’re eager to see what the company has been up to. Seeing their title as part of 505 Games’ line-up at E3 is pretty exciting, as it’ll mix right in with other upcoming games, such as Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and the first-person adventure game Underworld: Ascendant.

This is just one of the projects that Remedy has in the works, as another secret title is also in development. We probably won’t see anything on that title, as the developer is likely trying to finish up Project 7 first. But who knows, 505 Games could have an announcement for it down the road as well.

As for what kind of game Project 7 will be, we’re betting that it’s an action title with a “cinematic focus,” as hints have indicated in the past. Whether it will be in the same style as Quantum Break has yet to be seen, but there’s also a good chance the company could incorporate multiplayer into its project this time around.

Whatever the case, chalk up another big title that should be worth seeing at E3. We’ll let you know whatever details we uncover about the game, as well as what you can expect from it. But it’s Remedy, and if you’re familiar with its work — especially Alan Wake — you should have a pretty good idea.

Project 7 will release sometime in 2018 or 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.