Rayman fans hoping to see two of the franchise’s most beloved 3D adventures return may have reason to be optimistic. Ubisoft has acknowledged that Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc could eventually receive remakes or remasters. However, neither project is currently planned, meaning fans shouldn’t expect either classic to make a comeback anytime soon.

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The comments came from Loic Gounon, creative director of Rayman Legends Retold, during an interview with Nintendo Everything. When asked about the possibility of revisiting Rayman 2, Gounon expressed enthusiasm for the idea and extended that possibility to the third game as well. He believes both titles could benefit from modernized versions, although he made clear that nothing is planned at this time.

Ubisoft Says Rayman 2 and Rayman 3 Could Get Remakes Someday

Gounon explained that many players first discovered the franchise through Rayman 2 or Rayman 3. Both games helped establish the series as a major name in 3D platforming, making them important entries for longtime fans. He also admitted that he personally loves Rayman 2, so he might be a little biased when it comes to the prospect of bringing that adventure back.

Importantly, Gounon didn’t present the idea as something Ubisoft is actively pursuing. Instead, he said the team would consider opportunities in the future and pay attention to what players want. The reception to Rayman Legends Retold will be particularly important, as Ubisoft intends to use fan feedback to help determine where the franchise goes next. That means interest in revisiting the older 3D games could potentially influence what the publisher considers down the road. Gounon also made clear that the team’s ambitions aren’t limited to remaking older adventures. He said there is considerable motivation to create an entirely new Rayman game. While that doesn’t amount to a confirmation of a new installment either, it shows that Ubisoft is considering multiple directions for the franchise rather than simply relying on nostalgia.

For now, Rayman 2 and Rayman 3 remakes remain possibilities rather than confirmed projects. Gounon’s comments are encouraging for fans who been waiting years hoping for news and are rather eager to revisit these legacy games on modern hardware. Still, the distinction must be made: there is no indication that development has begun and no remakes or remasters have been confirmed at the time writing. Ubisoft will first be watching how players respond to Legends Retold before deciding which opportunities make sense.

The fact that the publisher is openly discussing the possibility is still worth nothing, because if were no interest, they would not speak on the topic. Both games remain important parts of Rayman’s history, and a modern remake or remaster could introduce them to an entirely new audience. Whether Ubisoft eventually takes that step remains to be seen.

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