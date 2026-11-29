A new Bleach open-world RPG comparable to Final Fantasy is reportedly in development and slated for release sometime in 2028, according to a new rumor. Beyond mobile games such as Bleach: Soul Resonance and Bleach: Immortal Soul, there hasn’t been a Bleach RPG in many years. There has never been a proper Bleach open-world RPG, though, so this new game would be particularly noteworthy for this reason.

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The new rumor comes from Buriednumber1, a prominent X account dedicated to the IP. According to the rumor, this new unannounced Bleach game is an open-world “RPG-style” game releasing in the summer of 2028 that is “comparable to Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest games.” It is unclear what exactly this means because, other than both these series being Square Enix RPG series, they don’t have a terrible amount in common. This includes not just design but budget as well. That said, it could simply be a reference to the turn-based combat it is supposedly going to have.

The rumor continues by noting “more information” will be revealed at Bleach FES, which is set to happen in Japan on February 27 and February 28. There’s been no indication a new game will be revealed at the event. Meanwhile, “more information” seems to indicate a game announcement rather than a reveal, but this may be looking too deeply into semantics. If the game is going to release in summer 2028, though, a reveal at the start of 2027 seems very plausible.

A New Bleach Game, But From Who?

The rumor makes no mention of who Bandai Namco has tapped to develop the game, but possibilities include ILCA, Game Studio, CyberConnect 2, and perhaps Tamsoft as well. What the rumor does mention is that this is going to be a console and PC game, not another mobile game, which has been the preference for the series as of late — not from fans, but from Bandai Namco.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor out of left field, which typically indicates some truth, but the rumor has not been verified by any other source. Further, even if all or some of this information is accurate, it doesn’t mean it will remain this way, as everything is subject to change.

Currently, Bandai Namco has not been drawn out for comment. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change; however, if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Interestingly, this rumor comes on the back of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s long TV run coming to an end. That said, investment in the anime series continues, and this could very well be the biggest-budget game the series has ever seen on console since Bleach: Soul Resurrección.