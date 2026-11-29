One of the most important pillars of Pokemon is exploration and the Pokemon you meet throughout your journey. Since the early days of Pokemon Red and Blue, players have explored forests, climbed mountains, sailed the seas, and more. This core feature has come a long way, but Game Freak still struggles to make a particular route feel unique and fun to explore. Between repetitive wild Pokemon encounters, limited environmental variety, and frustrating navigation, water routes often feel like obstacles separating players from their next destination. However, Pokemon Winds and Waves could finally change that.

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Generation 10 has already established an increased focus on water environments, both in the name Pokemon Waves and in the initial reveal trailer. The Pokemon series has experimented with aquatic exploration before. Diving beneath the ocean in Hoenn offered an entirely different perspective on the region, while riding Pokemon in more recent generations made traversal considerably more enjoyable. However, Game Freak has never fully realized the potential of its oceans. Pokemon Winds and Waves could bring these ideas together while introducing new mechanics that make aquatic exploration as rewarding as traveling across land. Pokemon riding mechanics and potentially dynamic weather systems, Generation 10 has an opportunity to make the ocean a destination worth exploring.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Can Make Water Routes Worth Exploring

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One of the biggest problems with water routes in Pokemon games is the lack of environmental diversity. This was particularly apparent in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, where large stretches of ocean often contained the same wild Pokemon. Encountering another Tentacool after traveling only a short distance quickly became frustrating, and later generations did not really improve this. Thankfully, Generation 10 has confirmed an open world consisting of numerous islands, an expansive ocean, and distinct Pokemon ecosystems. With that in mind, Pokemon Winds and Waves make its water routes the best yet.

Rather than treating the ocean as one enormous environment, Game Freak could divide it into smaller aquatic biomes. Tropical coral reefs, deep ocean trenches, underwater caves, and shallow coastal waters could each feature different Pokemon. Each of these could provide not only diversity in exploration, but also variety in Pokemon. This would give players an incentive to explore every corner of the ocean rather than simply finding the shortest path between islands. It would also make completing the Pokedex more rewarding by encouraging players to study the natural habitats of different species.

The islands themselves could further encourage exploration. One of my favorite aspects of Pokemon is stumbling across an optional location and discovering something unexpected. Locations like the Seafoam Islands in Pokemon Red and Blue and the Abandoned Ship in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire were particularly memorable examples of this. Filling Generation 10’s ocean with optional islands containing rare Pokemon, environmental puzzles, hidden items, and side quests could give the series some of the most interesting side content.

Underwater Exploration Needs to Make a Return in Pokemon Gen 10

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Hoenn received a bad reputation for its focus on water, but underwater exploration was one of the most unique introductions in this Generation. Using Dive allowed players to discover Pokemon such as Clamperl, Chinchou, and Relicanth while uncovering hidden locations. It was even necessary to access Sootopolis City. Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire improved this, but overall, its implementation was underwhelming, something Pokemon Winds and Waves can fix. Not only that, the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware offers graphical and visual improvements the series has needed for ages.

The announcement trailer for Pokemon Winds and Waves showcases underwater environments, already suggesting this is a direction that Game Freak is exploring. We’ve also seen leaks of expanded traversal mechanics that take advantage of water exploration. Game Freak could essentially create two overlapping open worlds, with players discovering entirely different environments depending on whether they travel above or below the ocean’s surface. Discovering a submerged shipwreck or an entrance to an enormous underwater cavern would make traveling across the ocean considerably more exciting.

Pokemon riding mechanics could further improve aquatic exploration. Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduced Basculegion as a ride Pokemon capable of navigating water and jumping above the surface. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allowed players to traverse water using Koraidon or Miraidon. Generation 10 could expand upon these systems by allowing different aquatic Pokemon to offer unique traversal abilities. Lapras could transport players across rough waters, while smaller Pokemon could navigate narrow underwater passages. Giving different Pokemon specialized abilities would also strengthen the relationship between collecting Pokemon and exploring the region.

Dynamic Weather Could Completely Change Pokemon’s Water Routes

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One of the more interesting rumors surrounding Pokemon Winds and Waves concerns its alleged emphasis on weather. While the leaked weather mechanics remain unconfirmed, this emphasis could have a huge impact on water routes. The Pokemon Company already confirmed that players will work alongside Pokemon to overcome natural obstacles. Considering the titles themselves and the importance of the ocean to Generation 10’s setting, expanding weather beyond its traditional effects on Pokemon battles and environments.

Changing weather conditions could dramatically alter how players explore aquatic environments. Storms could create powerful currents, temporarily restricting access to certain islands or revealing alternative routes. Changing tides could expose hidden beaches and cavern entrances, while particular Pokemon might only appear during specific weather conditions. Hoenn already experimented with changing tides in Shoal Cave, so expanding this concept across an entire open world would build upon an established mechanic.

Ultimately, the biggest opportunity for Pokemon Winds and Waves is making the ocean feel alive. Aquatic environments should offer just as much excitement and variety as forests, mountains, and cities. Between underwater exploration, improved Pokemon riding mechanics, diverse islands, and the potential for dynamic weather, Generation 10 could offer some of the best exploration in the series yet. Rather than stocking up on Repels before reluctantly crossing another water route, I want to find myself actively searching for the next opportunity to venture out into the ocean.