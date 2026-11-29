The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel has a new update, courtesy of a new interview with Todd Howard, the game’s creative director and the boss of Bethesda Game Studios. This is the first update about the game since November 3, when its second-ever trailer was revealed alongside the official name. The update isn’t substantial, but it does have some good news.

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Speaking to the Washington Post, Todd Howard revealed that the majority of Bethesda Game Studios is focused on The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, with some teams left supporting other games, primarily Fallout 76. As far as we know, the studio does not have anything else in the works in addition to the Skyrim successor, other than a pair of Fallout remasters, though it’s not 100% clear if these are being internally developed. Whatever the case, Howard has confirmed that a majority of Bethesda Game Studios is working on The Elder Scrolls 6, and making good progress on it.

“Every day, we’re working on it. That’s our main focus. The majority of the studio is on it. […] We are creating a lot of it at a really good clip, playing the game every day,” said Howard.

Hammerfell Setting

Elsewhere in the interview, Todd Howard commented on the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, revealing that he and the team working on the game knew Hammerfell was going to be the setting for a long time, and also what type of themes and story they wanted to explore in this setting. This isn’t surprising considering how long it has been since the release of Skyrim in 2011, but it has never been outright confirmed.

“We’ve known for a very, very, very long time that it’s Hammerfell, and what the game was, and the themes and story,” said Howard.

Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the salient information that dripped out of the interview. According to a recent report, The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is still a ways off, which means these types of updates are going to be the norm for still a little while. Meanwhile, major questions still loom over the game, such as whether it’s going to come to PS5/PS6 or be an Xbox console exclusive. On top of this, many are wary that Bethesda Game Studios can still deliver a generation-defining RPG as it did with Skyrim, Fallout 3, Oblivion, and Morrowind. Since Skyrim, it’s put out Fallout 4, which was a popular RPG, but not quite Bethesda Game Studios at its best. Then it put out Fallout 76 and Starfield, which again failed to live up to the standard the studio previously established. It remains to be seen if the studio still has it in them.