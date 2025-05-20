How Does The Cart Cannon Work in R.E.P.O.?

Now that the strength strat is over in favor of more balanced gameplay, there has to be a new way to take down the most lethal creatures that roam the halls of R.E.P.O.‘s interiors. Here is where the Cart Cannon and Cart Laser come in. Relive your Crash Bash days and bring destruction to the Museum of Human Art—those monsters won’t know what hit them.

At the time of writing this, the Cart Cannon and Laser are only available in the R.E.P.O. open beta. You can swap to this by right-clicking on R.E.P.O. in your Stream Library, going to the Betas tab, and selecting the beta branch in the Participation drop-down menu. Here’s everything you need to know about these open beta weapons.

How to Get R.E.P.O. Mounted Weapons

The Cart Cannon and Cart Laser are two variants of the same weapon. Found inside the Service Station for $42-44K each, these cart-mounted weapons are separate, yet have similar functions. Their spawn isn’t guaranteed, and it’s even rarer to have both mounted weapons spawn inside the shop at the same time. You need around $90K to buy both. You can always return to the main menu and load back into your save file to reset the shop’s inventory.

Both mounted weapons can be added to the C.A.R.T. at the same time, providing varying degrees of firepower, but their impact is dependent on your accuracy.

How to use Cart Cannon and Laser

The Cannon and Laser work exclusively inside the C.A.R.T. and you cannot put these weapons in your inventory slots. Grab and place either the Cannon or Laser into the C.A.R.T. The base will turn green and it will automatically stand by itself, where you can drag it around the C.A.R.T. surface to reposition it.

While manning the gun, you can hold right-click to rotate the Cannon or Laser to point it at a smaller target like the Animal, Rugrat, or Upscream. Solo players can slowly move the C.A.R.T. around the map as you’re sitting in it, manning the Cannon/Laser for any wandering lifeforms.

R.E.P.O. Cart Cannon and Laser Guide

The Cannon has four projectiles that can one-shot kill any R.E.P.O. monster. But where it thrives it up against the most challenging, highest health pool enemies: Clown, Headman, Robe, and Trudge. Getting a direct hit on these enemies will kill them instantly, dropping their soul orb for you to pick up and place inside the C.A.R.T. or Extraction Point. The Cannon and Laser take up a lot of room, so use them wisely, and strategize what you’re placing inside the C.A.R.T. and when.

We don’t recommend running both weapons at the same time unless you’ve bought another C.A.R.T. What’s great about these manned weapons is that you can attach them to the Pocket C.A.R.T., being a more affordable option for a designated semibot to use and fight the monsters as you loot up using the default C.A.R.T. These powerful projectiles work best in the Pocket C.A.R.T. as you don’t need to jump inside it to effectively aim and shoot. Both weapons are operated when the base turns green, grabbing the hand symbol on the back (just like moving the C.A.R.T.) and holding E to use a charge.

Compared to the Cannon, the Laser variant works better against flying enemies and smaller entities (e.g., the Animal, Apex Predator, Rugrat, Upscream, and Spewer). The Cannon’s impact lowers the further away a target is. Be patient and wait for an enemy to get close before you blast them.

Cart Cannon and Cart Laser Statistics

Both weapons have four charges. It takes approximately three seconds of continual use with the Cart Laser for a single charge to deplete, where it’ll then overheat before you can attack again. The Laser is a safer option as you cannot (unlike the Cannon) accidentally blast yourself by hitting loot inside the C.A.R.T., another mounted weapon, or a teammate. The Cannon deals 500 damage per shot and the Laser shoots 50 damage every successful hit with its beam.

It takes an entire Energy Crystal to replenish three charges for the Cart Cannon and Laser, meaning you need an abundance of Crystals on hand if you want to man the Cannon every level.