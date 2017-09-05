Report: Injustice 2’s Red Hood Can Apparently Be Played Early On Xbox One

Tomorrow's Injustice 2 live stream will have some revealing information regarding Red Hood, the first downloadable character for the game (aside from Darkseid, of course), including when we can expect to play him. But it turns out that a savvy YouTuber has found a workaround that will allow fighting fans to get a chance to try him out early.

Now, this isn't an official unlock, and chances are that the game will eventually be patched to remove this exploit later on before Red Hood's official debut on the roster, but if you want to try this out now, it's an interesting process. And, to further solidify that it worked, the YouTuber, by the name of byRepulse, even posted about ten minutes of gameplay, which you can see above.

So here's the step-by-step breakdown in case you want to give Red Hood a try early on Xbox One. Relax, this doesn't involve anything illegal or hacking-wise, you just need to go offline for a minute. (This process hasn't been tested for PlayStation 4 yet, but feel free to give it a try.)

First, go to settings (in the system menu on your Xbox One), and then go down to network.

You'll need an option that reads "Go offline." Go ahead and click that, and then do the hard reset on your Xbox One, which is done by holding down the power button for ten seconds. Your system will now turn back on.

Go back to settings, then click on system and then Time. Change the date to June 13th, 2017 – which could possibly be the release date for the Red Hood character – and then start the game.

Start up Injustice 2 and go into the Multiverse option, and you should see an option open up called No Fear. In this particular mission, you'll be able to play as Red Hood, according to byRepulse. And you can apparently follow the same steps for past and future Multiverse events as well, though the YouTuber didn't provide specific instructions.

Give it a try. The worst thing that'll happen is you can't play as him – and you'll need to wait for what could likely be next Tuesday for his official arrival.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.