Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Details Next-Gen Features for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Earlier this month, Capcom announced that it would be bringing Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point later in 2022. At the time of this announcement, Capcom didn’t have a whole lot to say about the next-gen features that each title will offer on these new platforms. Fortunately, that has now changed as the publisher has recently offered up more details about what these new versions of the classic Resident Evil games will have in store.

Outlined on social media, Capcom gave eager fans a better idea of what can be expected from Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 when they come to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Capcom reaffirmed that cross-saves are one major aspect of all three titles that will be available, which means that if you have an existing save for any of the games in question on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to carry over your progress to new hardware. It also stressed that those who already own Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 on previous platforms will be able to upgrade for no cost.

One new thing that Capcom did divulge is that physical versions of these Resident Evil games aren’t likely to come about. “Next-gen physical editions aren’t planned right now, but all three game will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S,” Capcom made clear. While this news is surely a bummer to those who like to collect physical games, this move is one that seems to make the most financial sense for Capcom.

Despite confirming these new details, Capcom still hasn’t said anything new about the release date for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Whenever this date does get announced, though, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

