AMD Gaming Is Offering ‘Resident Evil 2’, ‘The Division 2’ and ‘Devil May Cry 5’ for Free for a Limited Time

AMD is the epitome of graphics glory for PC gamers and they are no stranger to offering out sweet deals for those looking to upgrade. In honor of the many wonderful announcements played for The Game Awards 2018 and AMD partnering up with them once more, the PC power house is offering a sweet deluxe package for those looking for the best gaming experience.

We are proud to partner with @AMDGaming again as a sponsor of #TheGameAwards for the fifth year running. Get up to three free games, including Resident Evil 2, The Division 2 and Devil May Cry 5 when you buy an eligible AMD Radeon graphics. More details: //t.co/H6sWpVHmBL pic.twitter.com/3qeN6GfnDp — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 1, 2018

For a limited time, PC gamers can get Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and The Division 2 for free with the purchase of an AMD Radeon RX Vega, RX 590, RX 580 or RX 570 graphics card or an eligible PC computer powered by Radeon graphics.

With all three of the above titles being pretty heavy on the graphics, an upgrade to your card is a smart move! Plus, we’re in the midst of the holiday season, which means it’s the perfect time to add to that gaming wishlist or buy a little somethin’ somethin’ for yourself.

Still need to be sold? Here’s what you’d have to look forward to regarding the new deals:

Resident Evil 2 In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?

The Division 2 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential. Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC. Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP. Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame.

Devil May Cry 5 The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.



Interested in preparing for the journey ahead? Check out the amazing deals going on right now and find out which card is the right pick for you right here with AMD Gaming.