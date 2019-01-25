‘Resident Evil 2’: Every Safe Code Combination

Much like its original predecessor, the Resident Evil 2 remake has a lot of puzzles and locked away secrets that players will need to overcome. For those that are looking to get the show on the road and get those thrills in, here are all of the safe codes you need to know during your time in Raccoon City.

These safes hold bag upgrades, new weapons, key codes, and so much more. With Resident Evil 2 being about the perfect strategy in order to stay alive, these codes can mean the difference between life or death. Here’s what you need to know going in:

Police Station, 3rd Floor Locker room – DCM

Sewers Control Room Locker – SZF

Shower Room 2F Locker – CAP

Treatment pool Room Safe – L2, R12, L8

Waiting Room Safe – L6, R2, L11

West Office Safe – L9, R15, L7

West Office Desk Left NED

West Office Desk Right MRG



There are also a bunch of puzzles in the game as well, which we will be getting up later today. As for the game itself, Resident Evil 2 officially available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

