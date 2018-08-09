‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Devs Talk Leon’s Design, Ada Wong and Speed Runners

The information regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to come pouring in and many horror fans can’t wait to see all of the delicious reworks Capcom has in store for our beloved franchise. Though the team has talked about some of the character redesigns in the past, the game’s director sat down with Famitsu to open up even more about the different looks and the illusive Ada Wong.

Game Director Kazunori Kadoi was joined by Team Director Yasuhiro Ampo and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi to discuss all things Resident Evil including the model for Leon Kennedy himself and how that translated to that amazing collector’s edition.

Since this game will be more cinematic than it has been in the past, they wanted to make sure everyone looked perfect. With photorealism as well as a graphic show of separation from the original, the choice to model the redesigns off actual models was critical to that creative move. The actor was also scanned to create that stunning Collector’s Edition that housed everyone’s favourite Resident Evil badass with key changes to his equipment as well to combat the revised dangers hidden throughout the story.

According to the creative team, the use of models made them change their entire approach to the game. Instead of just another remake, the team instead took to it as if they were making a full-fledged action movie. It makes sense with the influx of motion capture and the desire for more realistic mechanics. Because of the use of modeling however, that was the key reason behind the different aesthetic that many saw with the characters during the big E3 2018 reveal.

The same reasoning is behind the Claire redesign, as many noticed her different body shape and more structural facial features.

As for Ada Wong, they have confirmed she will be a big part of the game, but outside of that, Capcom is remaining mum. Even when discussing the different character redesigns, they were careful to simply acknowledge her existence and move on.

Outside of mini-games, the team also shared that they made the game with Speed Runners in mind. Throughout the entire game, there will be elements that will allow players to cut their time down significantly. The aim for this is to promote replayability and facilitate the streamers in the fandom.

Source: Dualshockers