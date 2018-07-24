Resident Evil 2 Remake Won’t Feature a VR Mode

When Resident Evil 7: Biohazard came out for the PlayStation 4, it included an interesting PlayStation VR mode that allowed you to play in a haunting new way. Some people really liked the mode, while others found it to be a bit too visceral.

But if you're wondering if we'll see such a mode in Capcom's upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake, we've got some bad news. Even though that game uses similar technology to Biohazard, it appears that the publisher is skipping the VR route this time around.

While speaking with the Daily Star, Capcom producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Yoshiaka Hirabayashi made it clear as to why VR isn't being included this time around. Kanda said that it simply "didn't match the vision," unlike what happened last time around.

"We're not thinking about VR support currently, given that the camera perspective and the over-the-shoulder choice would mean that VR is not the best way to present the game."

And he's got a point. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a more practical choice because of its first-person view; but Remake goes with more of a third-person, and having to make the game entirely first person to work with VR could require even more programming. Hence, Resident Evil 2 Remake would probably be delayed. And we don't want it delayed, now do we?

While some fans felt that the E3 reveal trailer would feature a VR tease, Hirabayashi noted, "Thinking about it, maybe giving you the rat's eye view in the trailer might have given people the wrong idea. But if you think there is rat VR coming, that's not the case."

Even if there was rat VR (now there's a term) coming, we're not sure how many folks would take advantage of it anyway. It's a neat idea but not necessarily something that would be good for the long-term, unlike Biohazard's full-on VR support.

So, yeah, we're not heartbroken that Remake doesn't have VR support. We're fine with the game the way it is, especially based on what we've played thus far. We're in for quite a party.

Resident Evil 2 Remake releases on January 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.