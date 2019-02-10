Here’s What ‘Resident Evil 2’ Would Look Like In First-Person

We already know what the Resident Evil experience is like in first-person thanks to Resident Evil 7. However, we don’t know what classic Resident Evil would look like in first-person. And unfortunately, Capcom decided to keep things simple and faithful and didn’t add any first-person mode options in the recent Resident Evil 2 Remake.

But while Capcom decided to pass on the opportunity, modders thankfully haven’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s currently a Resident Evil 2 Remake first-person view mod in the works, and while it still isn’t complete, some videos of it have surfaced. The mod isn’t perfect, but it shows what could have been if Capcom decided to change things up with the remake. It’s pretty neat, a bit janky looking, and oozes potential of a whole different type of horror.

As you can see it’s a very much a prototype. And so if you feel a little bit of motion sickness watching these videos, that’s why. If you’ve played any bad first-person view game where the perspective isn’t nailed, you’ll know this is what often happens. This is usually because of things like head-bobbing and low FOV, which is the case here. But of course, both of these things can be fixed with time and polish.

Still, it’s pretty cool and really demonstrates just how good looking the game is. It’s easily one of the best-looking games I’ve ever seen, and when you consider this is a remake of a 1998 title, it’s even more wild to look at just how good those freakin’ zombies look with half blown off faces.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the survival-horror remake, click here. For more on why everyone has been raving about it the past couple of weeks, peep our official and glowing review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”