Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets New Gameplay Footage

Today at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong, Capcom made the world a little bit better by releasing some new gameplay footage of its upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake.

The best part: the new footage is plentiful, coming in at over 16 minutes long, or in other words offering up the deepest and most detailed look at the game yet. And boy does it look almost like an entirely new game. Resident Evil 2 released all the way back in 1998, and this new remake footage shows just how far games have come in the 20 years since.

More specifically, the new footage shows of plenty of action scenes featuring Leon, it’s unnvering survival-horror atmosphere, cutscenes, and more. Even better is the footage is a raw, live look at the game which is being played by its producer Tsuyoshi Kanda on stage. A ton of gore, plus Tsuyoshi Kanda, just how I like to spend my Sundays.

Below, you can check out the new gameplay footage (courtesy of Giuseppe’s Gaming), and beneath that the entire livestream:

As mentioned above, the new gameplay footage almost looks unrecognizable. I mean, if you played Resident Evil 2, you will know that’s just a prettier version of it, but the drastic difference in visual fidelity showcases the potential of bringing to life old, classics with modern tech. There’s a ton of games lost to history and inferior technology, but what this remake shows is the potential of what remaking an old game properly can do.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

In other recent and related news, Capcom has confirmed that the game will not have a VR mode of any type, which is a bummer, because Resident Evil 7 is still one of the best VR games to date. But it’s understandable why Capcom decided to pass on the opportunity.

Capcom has also recently revealed the game’s Collector’s Edition, the redesign of Clarie Redfield, and talked about how Leon and Raccoon City have been transformed thanks to new technology.

