New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Screenshots Revealed

This week, Capcom released a brand-new Resident Evil 2 Remake trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2018. But the trailer wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill hype inducer or atmospheric thriller, it revealed the new brand-new look of Ada Wong, as well as Chief Officer Brian Irons and Annette Birkin.

Since the story trailer, Capcom has since released a new batch of screenshots that preview the aforementioned characters, as well as some monsters, zombie dogs, and even Claire Redfield.

As you can see, not only do the new screenshots do everything listed above, but they showcase the remake’s impressive graphical overhaul. Beyond the familiar faces and monsters, these screenshots are hardly recognizable from the original 1998 release. Resident Evil 2 Remake looks like a modern release, and has us wondering what Capcom could do with some of its other IP — like I don’t know….Dino Crisis — and a similar remake format.

The screenshots also present what the game does best: combining survival-horror gameplay full of scares and paralyzing horrifying monsters with an emotional and personal story full of memorable, realized, and often lovable characters.

Lastly, they really drive home just how far graphical fidelity has come since the days of the first PlayStation.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is set to release on January 25 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Capcom itself:

“In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?”