Resident Evil 3: The Board Game Coming to Kickstarter

Fans are currently getting lost in Capcom’s Resident Evil 3, but that’s not the only way to play in the world of the survival horror classic. Thankfully you’ll have a chance to play as Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira in a new board game version of the hit game courtesy of Steamforged Games, who will be bringing Resident Evil 3: The Board Game to Kickstarter later this year. In fact, the campaign is just around the corner, as it will launch on April 28th, and follows Steamforged’s previous hit in the RE universe, Resident Evil 2: The Board Game. The game is a cooperative survival horror game for 1 to 4 players, one that can be experienced in an umber of ways.

You can take on the Nemesis and the zombie horde in a series of one-shot scenarios or as one long campaign, which is being billed as 30 plus hours and has an overarching story. As players make their way through the world, the number of undead will continue to rise as well as the city’s danger level, and you’ll need to adapt and carefully manage your resources to make it through.

Surprises come courtesy of the Tension Deck, which fans of Resident Evil 2: The Board Game will recognize. Just like in the original game, the deck will shake things up periodically, ratcheting up the tension and making it feel like a true Resident Evil game.

The game is designed by Steamforged’s Sherwin Matthews, who also designed Resident Evil 2: The Board Game and is a superfan of the franchise, so you know you’re in good hands.

Mat Hart, Creative Director and co-founder of Steamforged Games, said, “It’s a privilege and an honor to be working with Capcom once again to bring the horrors of Raccoon City to the tabletop. Steamforged is proud of its proven ability to bring video game properties to life and lovingly craft them into high-quality board and card games. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game will surprise and challenge even the most hardcore RE fans. It will have players running from Nemesis like it’s 1999!”

If they get to 2500 followers on the campaign, fans also get a Kickstarter exclusive Jill Valentine figure, so you definitely want to help make that happen.

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game launches on Kickstarter on April 28th, and you can check out some of the miniatures and other gameplay elements that will ship with the game starting on the next slide.

What do you think of Resident Evil 3: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

