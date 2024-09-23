Original Resident Evil 3 Being Re-Released This Week

While the remake of Resident Evil 3 can be found on just about every single current platform, the same can't be said for the version released back in 1999. Thankfully, that will be rectified this week, as Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is coming to PC via GOG on Wednesday, September 25th. The game will be offered for $9.99, or it can be obtained in a $24.99 bundle that also contains the first two games in the series. For those that never played the original Resident Evil trilogy, this would seem like the perfect opportunity to experience the roots of the franchise.

For those that never played the game, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis puts players in the role of Jill Valentine, following her appearance in the first Resident Evil. The game marked the introduction of Nemesis, one of the most memorable villains to appear in the Resident Evil franchise. Despite the numbering, the game actually starts prior to the events in Resident Evil 2, but time passes, and eventually the two games start to take place concurrently. Resident Evil 3 isn't held in quite the same regard as some other entries in the series, but there's a lot to like about it, especially for those that enjoyed the first two games.

Unfortunately, there's still no word from Capcom about whether these games might eventually make their way to consoles, as well. Over the last few years, Capcom has increasingly made its back catalog easier to obtain through various compilations. We've seen it happen with Mega Man, Phoenix Wright, and even the company's various fighting games. For some reason, the original Resident Evil games have not gotten the same treatment, despite frequent requests from fans.

The arrival of the first three Resident Evil games on GOG was announced back in June. The three games are based on the Windows 95 versions, as opposed to those released on PlayStation, Dreamcast, and N64. From everything revealed thus far, it seems GOG was involved with the porting process. If that is the case, it might mean that there's a timed exclusivity agreement in place, or that there are no plans to release the original trilogy elsewhere. Hopefully that's not the case!

