Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Change Some Elements From the Original

Resident Evil fans were quite taken with the remake of Resident Evil 2. With its compelling and tense gameplay, and stunningly eerie graphics, the title has quickly become one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. If there’s been one complaint about the game, however, it’s that the remake stayed a little too close to the original. Fans that want to see more original elements appear in the remake of Resident Evil 3 are in luck. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Siliconera), producers Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata discussed the upcoming title, and they told the outlet that the upcoming remake will bring in more rearranged or changed elements compared to its predecessor.

It will be interesting to see how much the game diverges from the original. While the remake of Resident Evil 2 did not make significant changes to the gameplay of its 1998 forebear, the remake of the original Resident Evil (originally released on GameCube and later given an HD update on modern consoles) brought in several new elements. One of the biggest changes that game brought in was the addition of the Crimson Head zombies, which added a frightening new element to the game. It also boasted overhauled graphics and much improved voice acting. Despite these changes, the game still managed to stay true to the heart of the original. Resident Evil 3 doesn’t require that same level of improvement, but it will be interesting to see if a medium can be found between the previous two Resident Evil remakes.

Originally released in 1999 for the PlayStation, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis follows Jill Valentine in her attempt to escape the T-Virus outbreak in Raccoon City. In the game, Jill finds herself on the run from the Nemesis, a creature created by Umbrella for the express purpose of killing members of the S.T.A.R.S. team, since they could implicate Umbrella in the T-Virus experiments. The game’s beginning takes place before the start of Resident Evil 2, but the game ends after that title’s conclusion.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3, 2020. The game will be available in both a standard release and a special edition, the latter of which includes a Jill Valentine action figure, an art book and more.

