Resident Evil 3 Remake Pre-Orders Are Live Now

Today at the PlayStation State of Play event, Capcom announced that a “completely reimagined” remake of the classic survival horror game Resident Evil 3 (Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on the original PlayStation) is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 3rd, 2020. Like the recent Resident Evil 2 remake, the game will get a major overhaul in the graphics and gameplay department, and will feature an over-the-shoulder camera perspective. It will also include the asymmetrical 4-vs.-1 co-op game, Resident Evil Resistance as a multiplayer mode.

Pre-orders for the standard edition are already live at Best Buy for the PS4 here and the Xbox One here. These hot off the press listings weren’t $10 reward eligible at the time of writing, though that is likely to change very soon. There’s also a Collector’s Edition on the way…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Collector’s Edition contains a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, a Jill Valentine figure that’s similar to the Leon figure from Resident Evil 2, a hardcover art book, a double-sided poster featuring a map of Raccoon City, and a digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. The Collector’s Edition is a GameStop exclusive that should be available to pre-order right here as early as today, December 10th.

All pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 will also get an exclusive Classic Costume Pack bonus (at participating retailers) that features Jill Valentine’s original ’90s outfit as well as Carlos Oliveira’s original hairstyle.

For those who are unfamiliar, the remake of Resident Evil 3 follows Jill Valentine as she fights for survival against the zombie hordes in Raccoon City while being hunted by the monstrous Nemesis T-Type.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.