Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals New Screenshots Featuring Jill Valentine and Nemesis

Not one, but two new Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots have been revealed by Capcom, showing of the April-bound PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. More specifically, two new screenshots showing off the main baddie, Nemesis, the protagonist, Jill Valentine, lots of fire, and what looks like the game’s shotgun weapon. And unlike some of the game’s previously revealed screenshots, these look like they were pulled straight from gameplay, which explains why they don’t quite as good as normal.

Further, the GamerGen watermark on each screenshot suggests they were lifted from game capture, which suggests previews of the game may be right around the corner. That said, right now, this hasn’t been confirmed. However, it’s unclear how else the outlet obtained the screenshots.

Of course, if previews of the game are dropping soon, this also suggests a new trailer will release alongside what would presumably be a ton of raw gameplay footage.

Today we got two NEW screenshots from Resident Evil 3 Remake! 🔥🔥🔥 #RE3 pic.twitter.com/C2ojoXsUKn — Residence of Evil – ROE Network (@ROEnetwork) February 22, 2020

Resident Evil 3 Remake is poised to release worldwide on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, and it’s looking unlikely at this point that such a port will come, especially when you consider that Resident Evil 2 Remake still hasn’t come to the Nintendo platform.

“Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”

