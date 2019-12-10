Resident Evil 3 Remake Officially Announced, Release Date Revealed

Today during PlayStation‘s new State of Play, Capcom officially announced a remake of Resident Evil 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and in the process the Japanese publisher revealed the remake’s first ever trailer, showing of its classic survival-horror action redone with a modern paint job. As you can see, graphically it looks like this year’s remake of Resident Evil 2, and that’s because both games are running on the same in-house Capcom engine, the RE Engine. And like Resident Evil 2, this is a complete remake, not a remaster. In other words, Capcom is putting in the extra work to make it look and play like a modern survival-horror game, aka make itnotfeel and look like it crawled out of 1999. Further, Capcom revealed that the game will launch with Project Resistance — the new multiplayer experience in the Resident Evil universe that was announced earlier this year — with it on April 3, 2020.

For those that don’t know: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is a 1999 survival-horror game, from Capcom, that hit the original PlayStation upon release. The third entry in the series, it takes place around the events of Resident Evil 2. The title was actually at one point a spin-off featuring a different protagonist, but this never happened. However, the game did add more action-oriented gameplay to the formula.

Critically and commercially the game did quite well. It sold millions and copies reviewed strongly, which lead to it being ported to the Dreamcast, PC, and even the Nintendo GameCub. However, these ports weren’t as well received.

“Join Jill Valentine, the heroine and amazing survivor of the notorious disaster at the mansion, as her nightmare continues,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The next terrifying drama from the blockbuster Resident Evil series. This unique adventure intricately reveals more of Umbrella Corporation’s nightmarish plot and picks up just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2.”

