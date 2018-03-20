Resident Evil 4 HD Mod Continues to Impress Long-Time Fans

There are a ton of awesome fan projects out there that do some pretty neat things in order to keep their favourite installments alive and well. The same could definitely be said for this project regarding the highly esteemed Resident Evil 4 and the mod that improves pretty much everything about it.

That latest update for the Resident Evil 4 HD mod is all about lighting and more specifically, changes to The Island. According to the mod’s creator, Albert:

“A short explanation for those who are not following every post on this site:

This second remastering pass I’m doing on the Island section is mostly focused on lighting and effects adjustments. We learned how to make these kind of edits when I was remastering the last areas of the game, which is why I’ve gone back to previous areas to apply everything I learned. I’m also taking the opportunity to make some quick 3D / texture / shadow improvements.

All Village and Castle area lighting and effects have already been remastered.”

The comparisons can be seen in the video above, as well as right here for more than a few side by side shots. There’s also the below video that goes more into the “before and after” footage:

When asked how much of an upgrade this project will actually be once it’s completed, Albert had this to say “We are essentially taking each texture, scaling it up to 8-16 times the original resolution (in most cases) and redrawing / remaking from there. Additionally, there are many instances where Albert has been able to find the original source materials used, which allows us to faithfully replicate the original intent at a much higher resolution.”

As of right now, there are two releases available for download: The Village release and the Castle Release.

Now there have been a few cancelled projects recently, most recent being the highly anticipated Fallout Capital project. When asked if this project was in danger of a cease and desist, the team said not to worry that Capcom is fully aware of the development and have given their full blessing!

To learn more, check out the full site here!