One Piece is Getting a New Game in 2026 (And You Probably Missed It)

The first week of June brought a truly overwhelming amount of new game reveals and trailers. PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo also hosted first-party showcases, and Summer Game Fest packed in plenty more. So, it’s pretty easy to miss some of the most exciting reveals, even if they might be the games you most want to add to your wishlist. For One Piece fans, a brand-new game set in the world of the iconic manga and anime was recently revealed. And you just might have missed it.

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During a truly packed Nintendo Direct showcase on June 9th, we got a first look at One Piece: Grand Gourmet. This stunning pixel art game features over 400 characters from One Piece, and a premise that’s perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike. One Piece: Grand Gourmet is a single-player cooking management sim, and it’s joining Bancho the Chef on my wishlist from this year’s Summer Game Fest lineup. Better yet, Grand Gourmet already has a release date. It will hit PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, iOS, and Android on October 23rd.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet Sets Sail for Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 This October

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

If there’s one key takeaway from the lineup during Summer Game Fest, it’s that there are way too many games coming out in September. With GTA 6‘s November release looming over the gaming world, many titles are opting to stay far, far away. That’s left October looking pretty empty. So, an October release date for this new One Piece management sim is looking pretty perfect, if I’m honest. But what exactly can fans expect to see in One Piece: Grand Gourmet when it comes out on October 23rd?

Players will join up with the Straw Hat Crew to create and run a floating restaurant aboard the Baratie Number Two. The core gameplay loop features collecting ingredients, coming up with new recipes, and designing your restaurant to perfection. Though it looks like a solid cooking sim even for those less familiar with One Piece, the game is set to deliver for fans.

Over 400 characters from One Piece will appear in the game, in stunning pixel art for the first time ever. Some will be part of your loyal crew, er… staff. Others will appear as hungry customers who might just become regulars if you play your cards right. To get a look at some familiar favorites in their new pixel sprite forms, you can check out the One Piece: Grand Gourmet announcement trailer below:

Play video

If you love cooking sims and One Piece, this may well be your new most anticipated game of the year. The gameplay looks like pixel art restaurant management perfection in my book. As you build up your restaurant, you’ll work with Sanji to come up with new recipes. And if there’s one thing that makes an anime like One Piece perfect for a cooking sim, it’s the mouthwatering food animations. Dishes from the anime and new, unique creations for the game will make up your menu, including creations inspired by the Devil Fruits. If you’re more of a design person than a recipe completionist, there are also plenty of ways to customize your floating restaurant, with over 200 unique pieces of furniture and decor to choose from.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet releases on October 23rd for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and mobile devices. It’s available to pre-order now for $20 USD via Steam, with Nintendo eShop still to come.

Are you as excited to see a new One Piece cooking sim as I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!