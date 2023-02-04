Resident Evil 4 Remake's Rain is Giving Fans Flashbacks to the GTA Trilogy
Resident Evil 4 Remake looks awesome, but there's one thing that is throwing fans off: the rain. Resident Evil 4 is one of gaming's all-time greatest titles and Capcom has fought desperately to ensure no one ever forgets that. Ever since it was released in 2005, it has been released on almost every major console that followed the original launch. It is one of the most widely accessible games out there and Capcom decided it was time to finally give it the remake treatment after remaking a number of other classic Resident Evil games over the last few years.
Over the last year, Capcom has begun showcasing what Resident Evil 4 Remake will bring to the table and it looks amazing. Visually, it's stunning, the gameplay looks super engaging and like a perfect evolution of the original's, and it has a lot of fun touches for hardcore fans. However, a recent video from Game Informer has many worried about one aspect of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The rain in the game looks quite bad and is even reminiscent of the rain from the recently released GTA Trilogy, which was notorious for launching in a bad state. The rain itself looks too visible, almost appearing more like snow on a darkened screen. It's thick and there's a lot of it, so it makes the screen feel crowded and just generally unpleasant to look at. This complaint seems to be stealing a lot of the thunder from the game's otherwise awesome achievements, but social media also likes to amplify things.
Whether or not this will be fixed (or even be as noticeable in the final release) remains to be seen. Capcom hasn't addressed the matter yet, but there is still over a month until the game releases. At worst, it may just result in the rain getting fixed in a patch after release, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the rain in the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep scrolling to read some fan reactions.
GTA Trilogy Rain
Why does resident evil 4 remake have gta definitive edition rain pic.twitter.com/ei6n4ItSOb— Crank (@Raven_Crank) February 4, 2023
Some Don't Think It's Quite That Bad
This is how it looks in GTA Trilogy Remaster, you really think RE4 Remake looks like that? RE4 Remake is using varying degrees of rain, some shots look more intense, some don't.
I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the better, but I'm a fan of rain. 😎☔️ https://t.co/6FgHp5lsxj pic.twitter.com/zhsPB9PaJU— SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) January 31, 2023
Don't Follow in RE4's Footsteps for Rain
For all the gamedevs out there making rain, please don't follow Resident Evil 4 Remake's example. pic.twitter.com/o4rRaTiejW— Icehelm (@Icehelmet) February 1, 2023
Poorly Done
watching the new gameplay footage, I can officially say that the rain in resident evil 4 remake is so poorly done, idk what’s going on… https://t.co/WaHEUTGo9F pic.twitter.com/YtAJ3xOpt5— gabriel oliveira (@screamkxng) February 3, 2023
Resident Evil 2 Remake Did It Better
RE2 REMAKE RAIN > RE4 REMAKE RAIN pic.twitter.com/hZjeVafEdL— Serena Grace Halston (@serenahalston) February 2, 2023
Lighting Is Everything
RE4 Remake's rain looks like shit because it's uniformly lit. The density is fine, but every drop appears to use identical specular shine irrespective of external lighting. So the end result is a bunch of white lines rushing across the screen while everything else is dark.— consumeprogeny (@ConsumeProgeny) February 4, 2023
A Very Wet Game
Resident Evil 4 is gonna have a lot of rain it seems
like, a lot of rain pic.twitter.com/y0fJr7P9K2— Horror Games Community (@horrorvisuals) January 31, 2023