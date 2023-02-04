Resident Evil 4 Remake's Rain is Giving Fans Flashbacks to the GTA Trilogy

Resident Evil 4 Remake looks awesome, but there's one thing that is throwing fans off: the rain. Resident Evil 4 is one of gaming's all-time greatest titles and Capcom has fought desperately to ensure no one ever forgets that. Ever since it was released in 2005, it has been released on almost every major console that followed the original launch. It is one of the most widely accessible games out there and Capcom decided it was time to finally give it the remake treatment after remaking a number of other classic Resident Evil games over the last few years.

Over the last year, Capcom has begun showcasing what Resident Evil 4 Remake will bring to the table and it looks amazing. Visually, it's stunning, the gameplay looks super engaging and like a perfect evolution of the original's, and it has a lot of fun touches for hardcore fans. However, a recent video from Game Informer has many worried about one aspect of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The rain in the game looks quite bad and is even reminiscent of the rain from the recently released GTA Trilogy, which was notorious for launching in a bad state. The rain itself looks too visible, almost appearing more like snow on a darkened screen. It's thick and there's a lot of it, so it makes the screen feel crowded and just generally unpleasant to look at. This complaint seems to be stealing a lot of the thunder from the game's otherwise awesome achievements, but social media also likes to amplify things.

Whether or not this will be fixed (or even be as noticeable in the final release) remains to be seen. Capcom hasn't addressed the matter yet, but there is still over a month until the game releases. At worst, it may just result in the rain getting fixed in a patch after release, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the rain in the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep scrolling to read some fan reactions.