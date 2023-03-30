Resident Evil 4 remake has already sold a ton of copies in its first few days of release. Resident Evil 4 remake is one of 2023's biggest games, which may come as a surprise since it's a game from 2005. However, it is one of the most beloved horror games ever released and one of the most in-demand titles from Capcom following the success of the other Resident Evil remakes. It has been a long time coming and the wait paid off as it resulted in a critically acclaimed remake that got 9s and 10s in reviews. Now, the game is celebrating a ton of commercial success following its release weekend.

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 remake had a massive launch. The game sold over 3 million copies in just the first two day's of the game's launch, which is no small feat. Assuming that every copy was sold at $60 (which, given there were special editions at higher costs, isn't the case), the game would've brought in at least $180 million in just those first two days. Given the positive word of mouth, we can likely expect even more people to pick up the game in the coming weeks and months. It's also particularly impressive given the game isn't available on Xbox One, which obviously has a massive install base due to being on the market for a decade. Who knows how many copies the game will end up selling, but it is clear Capcom has a hit on its hands and we can probably guarantee remakes of more Resident Evil games.

Although Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 aren't as well-liked as the other titles Capcom has chosen to remake, it may give the developer a chance to improve them. The developer has shown it isn't afraid of making changes when it makes sense and it's hard to say if there's anyone dedicated enough to Resident Evil 6 to the point they'd be upset if that game made drastic changes.

