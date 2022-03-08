New PlayStation State of Play Announced

A new PlayStation State of Play broadcast has been announced for tomorrow, March 9th. Over the course of the past few weeks, numerous rumors and reports have started to circle suggesting that Sony would have some massive PlayStation announcements to share soon. And while it remains to be seen just how big tomorrow’s State of Play will be, the showcase sounds like it’s going to contain some very noteworthy reveals.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony gave fans a taste of what this new State of Play presentation will have in store. “Join us this Wednesday March 9 at 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern / 11:00 PM CET for new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles,” PlayStation said in its brief description of the event. It went on to stress that no new information regarding PlayStation VR2 will be coming about during this broadcast as well.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1501211305650368524

Speaking more to the games that will actually be appearing during the presentation, it was said that the roughly 20-minute runtime will focus on games that are published from Japanese companies. “The show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too,” it was explained. So while we have yet to know which specific studios will be showing off titles in this State of Play, the list has been somewhat narrowed.

As mentioned, plenty of rumors in recent weeks have suggested that PlayStation has some bombshells to drop over the course of this State of Play broadcast. As such, this might very well be a broadcast that you’ll want to tune in for as it happens. If you can’t catch the presentation as it’s live, though, be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.com and we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with everything that is announced.

What are you hoping to see unveiled during this new PlayStation State of Play broadcast? Let me know your own best guesses either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.