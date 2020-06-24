Resident Evil 4 Remake Rumor Teases New Story Content

✖

According to multiple reports and rumors, a remake of Resident Evil 4 is in the early stages of development, however, we won't be seeing it for a while. All of this is old information at this point. However, we do have new alleged information on the alleged remake, courtesy of a prominent Resident Evil leaker, and general industry insider, Dusk Golem, who claims the remake will add brand new content to one of the highest-rated games of all time.

More specifically, it's alleged the remake will feature the game's original story, but additive story content as well. The insider doesn't divulge many details on what this story content will consist of, but does hint at some of it involving Dr. Salavador.

"Yes, the story is an area they're focusing on expanding greatly... I guess the one random thing I can toss out there as an example is, have you ever thought about what Dr. Salvador's deal in RE4 was? No? Well, prepare to be intrigued," teased the leaker over on Twitter.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Dusk Golem suggests this remake will be bigger and more ambitious than Capcom's recent Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

(2/2) as a whole, making it play just like RE2 & RE3 Remake or even like the original wouldn't achieve what the original RE4 accomplished. That's all I'm going to say for now, be ready to sit on this one for like a year until reveal. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 24, 2020

As you can see, the leaker also subtly suggests the game will be revealed sometime next year, which probably means it's 2022-bound if you consider Capcom's recent approach to revealing and then releasing Resident Evil games the following year. Dusk Golem also believes the remake will be controversial, and it sounds like it's because Capcom is planning on making design changes in favor of injecting some modernity into the experience.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and as Dusk Golem points out, it's also all subject to change. Games undergo many changes throughout development, especially at the point of development it sounds like Resident Evil 4 Remake is in.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this report, and it's unlikely it will. Further, it's important to remember that there's been no official word of Resident Evil 4 Remake's existence, just rumors and reports from across the industry.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.