Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game

Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.

Some have wondered due to its divisive reputation if it would be chopped and replaced, but Capcom has confirmed it's gone for the more faithful recreation of the game, keeping the content in the game. Of course, there could be changes to the section that improve, but if you're expecting wholesale changes, well, don't, because it's not happening. And with the game in the final stages of development, it's very, very unlikely that will change. If it does, the game would likely be delayed.

While some may be disappointed by this news, this will surely please purists and ease any lingering concerns that major parts of the game will be changed. If this section of the game isn't going to be reworked, safe to assume the whole thing is safe.

(1/2) For anyone who's been afraid the Island in Resident Evil 4 Remake would be cut, in the latest Edge Magazine issue, in an interview with the devs, they mention the team split into three parts to work on the Village, Castle & Island separately at first, then after each team — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 1, 2023

Resident Evil 4 is set to release worldwide on March 24. When it releases it will be available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch version.

"Survival is just the beginning," reads an official blurb about the game. "Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 original Resident Evil 4. Reimagined for 2023 to bring state-of-the-art survival horror. Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics to make this the latest survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror."

H/T, Edge.