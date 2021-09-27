Resident Evil 4 VR Release Date Revealed

Resident Evil 4 VR will officially launch exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st, it was announced today. The title, developed in partnership between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studio, was first revealed in April of this year. The new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR shared alongside the release date announcement is the first significant look at the upcoming title since it was initially announced.

You can check out the new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR for yourself below:

“Standing or seated, players will enjoy plenty of comfort options,” Oculus’ blog post sharing the Resident Evil 4 VR release date and gameplay trailer reads in part. “Support for both teleportation and room-scale movement means you can explore the game’s world your way. You’ll still move by using the analog stick, but Armature has added a full upper-body rig on top of Leon’s character to combine his movement with the dual-handed interactivity achieved with Touch controllers. Weapons and items have been re-engineered as physical objects, so you can pick them up and interact with them. Lastly, rather than navigating a menu to swap out weapons, you can grab them off your body.”

As the description indicates, Resident Evil 4 VR looks to be essentially the same video game as before with several designs altered and updated to allow for VR interactions. While Resident Evil 4 has made its way to a number of different platforms since first releasing way back in 2005 for the GameCube, it seems fair to say that the Oculus Quest 2 version of the title will feature the most significant updates yet. The gameplay trailer, thankfully, gives a pretty good idea of what to expect to experience differently when it launches in just under a month from now.

As noted above, Resident Evil 4 VR is officially set to release exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st. Capcom partnered with Oculus Studios and Armature Studio to develop the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 4 in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Resident Evil 4 VR so far? Are you looking forward to picking it up on the Oculus Quest 2? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!