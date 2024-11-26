Gaming

Resident Evil Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Massively Discounted For Black Friday

The live-action Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich are available in a 4K Blu-ray in a limited edition SteelBook set.

Resident Evil Ultimate CollectionLast year, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment unveiled a limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set that contains all six live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise. Granted, they first released this collection in 4K Blu-ray back in 2020, but the new version features some sweet SteelBook cases for collectors. Originally priced at $156.64, you can now get it here at Walmart for $84.99 as part of their Black Friday deals.

Note that the original Resident Evil 6-Movie Collection on 4K UHD is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for as low as $51.99 through third parties. A full breakdown of the special features for the new SteelBook set can be found below. 

The limited edition Resident Evil 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. 

RESIDENT EVIL

4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • Special Feature:
    • Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
    • Visual Effects Commentary
    • Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
    • 12 Featurettes
    • “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
    • Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Filmmaker Commentary
    • Cast Commentary
    • Writer / Producer Commentary
    • Deleted Scenes
    • “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
    • “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
    • “Game Babes” Featurette
    • “Symphony of Evil” Featurette

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION

4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
    • Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
    • Filmmaker Commentary
    • Deleted Scenes
    • 4 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Alice Activated
    • Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
    • Filmmaker Commentary
    • Deleted and Extended Scenes
    • Outtakes
    • 7 Featurettes

 
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION
4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Evil Goes Global
    • Undead Retribution
    • Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 5.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • Director and Cast Commentary
    • Filmmaker Commentary
    • Deleted and Extended Scenes
    • Outtakes
    • Project Alice: The Interactive Database
    • 8 Featurettes

 
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos + 7.1 audio
  • Special Features:
    • NEWLY ADDED: Directing The Final Chapter
    • NEWLY ADDED: Rola as Cobalt
    • NEWLY ADDED: From Saints to Sinners
    • NEWLY ADDED: From Script to Screen: The Making of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
    • Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
    • Creature Chronology
    • Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition
  • 7.1 audio.
  • Special Features:
    • Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
    • 3 Featurettes

Synopsis: “Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.”

