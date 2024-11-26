Resident Evil Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Massively Discounted For Black Friday

Resident Evil Ultimate CollectionLast year, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment unveiled a limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set that contains all six live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise. Granted, they first released this collection in 4K Blu-ray back in 2020, but the new version features some sweet SteelBook cases for collectors. Originally priced at $156.64, you can now get it here at Walmart for $84.99 as part of their Black Friday deals.

Note that the original Resident Evil 6-Movie Collection on 4K UHD is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for as low as $51.99 through third parties. A full breakdown of the special features for the new SteelBook set can be found below.

The limited edition Resident Evil 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

RESIDENT EVIL

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Feature: Theatrical Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary Visual Effects Commentary Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction 12 Featurettes “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot



RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features: Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Filmmaker Commentary Cast Commentary Writer / Producer Commentary Deleted Scenes “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette “Game Babes” Featurette “Symphony of Evil” Featurette



RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features: Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted Scenes 4 Featurettes



RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features: Alice Activated Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes 7 Featurettes





RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features: Evil Goes Global Undead Retribution Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Director and Cast Commentary Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes Project Alice: The Interactive Database 8 Featurettes





RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 7.1 audio

Special Features: NEWLY ADDED: Directing The Final Chapter NEWLY ADDED: Rola as Cobalt NEWLY ADDED: From Saints to Sinners NEWLY ADDED: From Script to Screen: The Making of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Maximum Carnage: Best Kills Creature Chronology Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

7.1 audio.

Special Features: Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich 3 Featurettes



Synopsis: “Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.”