Resident Evil Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Massively Discounted For Black Friday

Resident Evil Ultimate CollectionLast year, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment unveiled a limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set that contains all six live-action films based on the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise. Granted, they first released this collection in 4K Blu-ray back in 2020, but the new version features some sweet SteelBook cases for collectors. Originally priced at $156.64, you can now get it here at Walmart for $84.99 as part of their Black Friday deals.
Note that the original Resident Evil 6-Movie Collection on 4K UHD is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for as low as $51.99 through third parties. A full breakdown of the special features for the new SteelBook set can be found below.
The limited edition Resident Evil 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
RESIDENT EVIL
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Feature:
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
- “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
- “Game Babes” Featurette
- “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 7.1 audio
- Special Features:
- NEWLY ADDED: Directing The Final Chapter
- NEWLY ADDED: Rola as Cobalt
- NEWLY ADDED: From Saints to Sinners
- NEWLY ADDED: From Script to Screen: The Making of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 7.1 audio.
- Special Features:
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
Synopsis: “Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.”