Resident Evil 5 Gets Surprise Update Nearly 14 Years After Release

Resident Evil 5 got a surprise update this week on Steam, the first of its kind that it's gotten in quite a while. While its changes were relatively small, this update at least did something for the game in terms of changing features as opposed to small maintenance updates that just focus on bugfixes years after a game releases. Capcom hasn't said anything about why it decided to update the game nearly 16 years after its release, but the update has arrived for PC players regardless.

The notes for this update are quite brief indeed and can be found below. While it did fix some bugs, the two main things it did was removed the support for Games for Windows Live while also adding local split-screen co-op. Split-screen co-op isn't something people really think of when it comes to PC games, but the option's there now regardless if that's how you want to play.

Resident Evil 5 Update for February 27th

Removed Games for Windows Live support.

Will support local split screen co-op.

Some other minor bug fixes.

The last update the game got before this one was in February 2017. That one was again geared towards the outdated Games for Windows Live service and brought about a workaround for people who were having troubles launching the game. The update before that one was back in 2015, so suffice it to say that the game hasn't gotten too many updates on Steam since it first released so many years ago.

Again, Capcom hasn't said why this game got an update after being without one for so long, but it's a welcome one regardless given that it gave players another feature to play around with that wasn't there before. Resident Evil 5 fans will of course hope that this update is a sign of Capcom's interest in the game, interest that could perhaps manifest itself as a remake in the future. Looking at Capcom's lineup of Resident Evil remakes with Resident Evil 4's releasing next month, a Resident Evil 5 remake would indeed be next in line, though Capcom hasn't mentioned anything about plans for that just yet.