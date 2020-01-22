Resident Evil 8 Development Reportedly Being Rebooted, Not Releasing Anytime Soon

There’s been rumors and reports of Resident Evil 8 being in development at Capcom for a couple years now, however, according to the newest report we won’t be seeing the next additive installment for years to come. The report comes way of AestheticGamer, a source who has reported on Resident Evil and other game leaks reliably in the past. According to the leaker, work on the project has been scrapped in favor of rebooting development, which is why we won’t be seeing it for awhile.

The leaker divulges further details, noting that Capcom began work on the installment all the way back in 2016. However, the project was then put on pause in 2017 in order to allocate the team and its resources to other more pressing projects.

“There was a version of Resident Evil 8 that was in development since late 2016, though it went on pause during 2017 due to needing more hands on for Resident Evil 7’s DLC and Resident Evil 2 (which was behind schedule at the time). Still, there was an Resident Evil 8 version that was in the works for a few years.”

That said, all of this work — or at least most of it — was tossed six to seven months ago in favor of rebooting the project. In other words, the game is — technically — not even a year along in development at this point.

“However, it actually got officially scrapped and the project rebooted only like 6-7 months ago, so the ‘final’ Resident Evil 8 version hasn’t even been in development for a full year yet. Now these reboots often go faster because some assets and such are carried over, but don’t expect Resident Evil 8 anytime soon.”

AestheticGamer continues, claiming that after Resident Evil 3 remake, Capcom will pause the remakes for at least a few years as it’s also currently working on reboots of other franchises in the same vein as its recent Resident Evil remakes. However, there is another Resident Evil game in the works — that isn’t a remake or Resident Evil 8 — that will likely release next year.

And that’s where the details dry up. Now, of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, however, AestheticGamer has proven to be reliable in the past.

