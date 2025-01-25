Resident Evil 9 Protagonist Reportedly Revealed

A new report about Resident Evil 9 has surfaced online with information about who the protagonist will be, and it’s not the protagonist of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7, Ethan Winters. Capcom has yet to officially announce, let alone reveal, Resident Evil 9, or whatever the next mainline installment ends up being called. And with the game rumored to not be coming until 2026 or beyond, it may be a while yet until Capcom unveils Resident Evil 9. Until then, Resident Evil fans will have to settle for rumors and reports. Unlike most unannounced games though, there are at least plenty of rumors and bread crumbs to ease the pain of waiting.

The latest comes from a familiar source, Dusk Golem. While the leaker has an uneven record that includes some major inaccurate reports, when it comes to Resident Evil, specifically, they are quite reliable. To this end, they are widely considered the best source when its comes to inside information on the Resident Evil series. How the leaker obtains their intel is a mystery, but they have a new tidbit for Resident Evil fans.

According to the leaker, Resident Evil 9 will not star Ethan Winters like the last two games, but will rather star Leon S. Kennedy, the series’ poster boy fans best know for his starring roles in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

Unfortunately, the report does not come bolstered with story details so it remains be seen what the backdrop is that explains why Leon is once again the star man. That said, take what is here with a grain of salt. As noted, the source has been wrong in the past. Further, even if this information is accurate it’s possible it could be rendered inaccurate over time due to development changes.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this report. It hasn’t commented on previous Resident Evil 9 reports and rumors, and this generally applies to all rumors and reports about its various games and series. In other words, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

