Next Resident Evil Remake Leaked

The next Resident Evil remake following Resident Evil 4 Remake has leaked, and it’s not Resident Evil 5. Following Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 4 Remake, some Resident Evil fans have been anticipating that Resident Evil 5 Remake is next. Not according to a new report though. And the next Resident Evil Remake is not Resident Evil – Code: Veronica either, according to the same report. Rather, the next Resident Evil Remake is supposedly bringing fans of the Capcom survival-horror series back to 2002.

Those playing Resident Evil games back in 2002, and who had a Nintendo GameCube to play it, as it was exclusive to the console until 2008, almost certainly bought and played Resident Evil Zero, a prequel to the first Resident Evil game of 1996. Upon release, the 2002 entry garnered an 83 on Metacritic, a bit off the critically-acclaimed highs of the series. That said, it was still a commercial success, selling over four million copies. Again, this is a bit lower compared to the best-selling games in the series, but more than enough to make a nice chunk of change on back in 2002.

According to a well known Resident Evil insider, Dusk Golem, a Resident Evil Zero Remake is currently in production at Capcom, though it did have a major change in development recently, not too different to Resident Evil 3 Remake, which led some in insider circles to believed it was canned. Apparently, the same thing has happened to Resident Evil Zero Remake, but the leaker confirms the remake is still in active development.

“Something I wanted to mention to you actually while you’re here, Resident Evil Zero Remake is still very much in production,” said the leaker. “I think I know why you think it wasn’t, the project had a big change in people working on it recently, but it’s still very much being worked on. Back during Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 times there was someone I knew who thought Resident Evil 3 wasn’t happening then due to a similar change in hands late in development, wasn’t even really sure Resident Evil 3 was a real thing anymore, and I have my suspicions you’re in a similar boat to where I was back then in what I was hearing.”

Now, the source, Dusk Golem, has been off the mark plenty of times in the past, which erodes away at the credibility of this report. However, this is typically when they have reported on games and projects beyond the Resident Evil series. When it comes to the Resident Evil series, in particular, they are fairly reliable. Nonetheless, take this information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new rumor and the speculation it has created. And we do not suspect this will change as it rarely comments on rumors and speculation. If it does though, we will update the story.

As for what else is going on with Resident Evil, the aforementioned source also recently relayed word that Jill Valentine will not be a part of Resident Evil 9 in any capacity, which is no doubt sad news for some fans.