Resident Evil 9 Reportedly Making Massive Change From RE8 and RE7

Resident Evil 9 is reportedly making a massive gameplay change from its two predecessors, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. When Resident Evil 7 released in 2017, it made a massive gameplay change itself. It took the third-person survival horror series and transformed it into a first-person survival horror series. In 2021, Resident Evil Village — aka Resident Evil 8 — continued this change. However, in the meantime Resident Evil fans have been able to get their third-person fix via the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. That said, the expectation is that Resident Evil 9 will be first-person perspective just like its immediate predecessors. However, this is apparently not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, Resident Evil insider AestheticGamer relayed word that Resident Evil 9 will bring back the third-person perspective. However, it is noted that there may be a first-person perspective option, however, the insider is not as confident in this bit of intel.

“I’ve avoided answering this question for a long time now because I don’t like it. For the record, I hope another first-person RE game is made, I love RE7 and RE8,” claims the insider. “But RE9 is definitely designed as a third-person game, and was always the plan for it since its origins.”

The insider continues: “I’ve heard murmurs in the grapevine the idea might be that it’s primarily third-person with an optional first-person camera, sorta’ a reverse RE8 Gold, but that’s not from one of my sources, just something I’ve heard in the grapevine. It is third-person for sure though.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable in the past, especially when it comes to Resident Evil specifically, but he has also been off the mark in the past as well.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom hasn’t addressed this new report nor has it said a peep about Resident Evil 9, though it did seem to recently tease the game. If any of this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

For more Resident Evil 9 coverage — including all of the latest Resident Evil 9 news, all of the latest Resident Evil 9 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil 9 speculation — click here.