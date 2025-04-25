Resident Evil 9 Potentially Teased By Capcom

Resident Evil is one of the most popular video game franchises in history. The long-running series has spanned different types of media since the original launched for the PS1 in 1996. So, any sign of a new entry is always exciting for fans of the influential and beloved survival horror games. In a recent video released by developer and publisher Capcom, these fans believe it teased Resident Evil 9 with a literal sign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by notable Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem (H/T Insider Gaming), Capcom released a video celebrating the Resident Evil 4 remake reaching 10 million players, an impressive milestone for the 2023 release. However, what drew the attention of fans was how the video closed. As the camera pans for a wider shot of the village, a sign can be seen on the left side of the screen that thanks players for playing the game. However, fans began to notice that this sign is the shape of the Roman numeral nine (IX), which seemingly teases Resident Evil 9.

Yup, a few have been spotting it. And for the record, I do think its a intentional tongue-in-cheek edit by Capcom for the upcoming RE9 announcement. Outside of the text, the sign in the original game doesn't have the "_" wood piece to make it look like IX.



Waiting game continues https://t.co/rPkaZMHmcF pic.twitter.com/HTshtP4tuW — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 25, 2025

Another peculiar facet of this sign is how it is intentionally shaped. The shape of the sign in-game is different than how it appears in the congratulatory video. Specifically, the in-game sign looks like a simple “X,” while the one in the video looks like the aforementioned Roman numeral 9.

Rumors have been spreading about Resident Evil 9 for quite some time now. Recently, Dusk Golem claimed the next entry would be making some significant changes, and will be a “reinvention of the series,” like Resident Evil 4 and 7.

“The thing I think people will realize when Resident Evil 9 is revealed is the reason this game is taking so long is because it’s like a big reinvention of the series, to the same level as Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7,” the insider claimed. “It’s not going to play just like Resident Evil [or] Resident Evil Village or the Remakes, it’s trying new things and [is] very ambitious. It will almost definitely be revealed this year, so just hold tight.”

Although signs point to this being a tease from Capcom, take this information with a grain of salt. The developer has yet to confirm if this is a tease, and likely won’t, as the company would probably like to keep the reveal of Resident Evil 9 a surprise. We’ll just have to wait until the next entry in the beloved survival horror franchise is formally revealed.

Along with the video seemingly teasing Resident Evil 9, Capcom announced several of its other modern entries in the series have reached new sales milestones. Resident Evil 7 and 2 remake each garnered 15 million players, while Village and 3 remake reached 11 and 10 million players, respectively.

PlayStation players looking to catch up on the series before Resident Evil 9 releases are in luck. The PlayStation Store currently has a sales promotion that has many of the above games at pretty solid discounts, some of which are as low as $9.99.

Are you excited for Resident Evil 9? Let us know in the comments below.