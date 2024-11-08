Resident Evil 9 Fans Get Bad News Ahead of Rumored Reveal

Resident Evil 9 rumors have been circulating for a while now, with some claiming a reveal is on the horizon, followed by a 2025 release. To this end, three days ago a Resident Evil 9 rumor surfaced online with a metric ton of details about the game’s story, characters, gameplay, and more. If true, the rumor is a massive information dump ahead of the game’s official reveal. However, it sounds like it may not be true.

Those interested can read more about the rumor via the hyperlink above, but according to a well-known Resident Evil source, there is no need to be because it is fake. More specifically, according to well-known Resident Evil leaker, Dusk Golem, it is fake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been asked multiple times in multiple places about that Resident Evil 9 rumor floating around about the hospital/goatman stalker thing, was also emailed about it too months ago. It’s fake as far as I know,” said the leaker.

Dusk Golem continues: “I at present don’t know what the delay to Resident Evil 9’s development has changed about Resident Evil 9 at present, so for now I’m working with outdated information. But both that doesn’t sound like the Resident Evil 9 I know, I doubt it turned into that with the delay, and it reeks of BS to me.”

Now, Dusk Golem has not always proven reliable in the past. They’ve been very notably wrong about some major claims, however, they have been pretty reliable when it comes to Resident Evil specifically. So there is a good chance this rumor is indeed fake, but at this point we have rumors about rumors so take everything with a grain of salt.

For a minute, it looked like Resident Evil fans may have had the inside scoop on Resident Evil 9 thanks to the previous rumor — and this may be true — but it’s looking like this was nothing more than a false hope.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.