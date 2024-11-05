Resident Evil 9 Rumor Reveals Story, Characters, and Gameplay Details

A new Resident Evil 9 rumor has surfaced online providing a ton of alleged details about the new Capcom game in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The new rumor does not feature a release date or a reveal date, but story and gameplay details. To this end, it most notably reveals who the game’s protagonists are. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

According to the new rumor, Resident Evil 9 takes place four years after the events of Resident Evil Village, aka Resident Evil 8. And it will star Jill Valentine and Leon S Kennedy as the two main characters, with Barry Burton and Chris Redfield also returning as supporting characters.

Describing Jill Valentine, it is noted she is “dressed more tactically.” Providing an example, the rumor says the outfit is similar to Jill’s look in Resident Evil 5: Lost in Nightmares. However, physically she is described as looking similar to how she looks in Resident Evil: Death Island. Meanwhile, Leon apparently looks “much older,” complete with an outfit similar to his look in Resident Evil: Damnation.

The rumor then reveals what is supposedly the main plot of the game, which features Jill from BSAA and Leon from DSO investigating an island where the company who created Eveline resides. They are said to be creating mass clones of Eveline with the Megamycete, which will apparently infect both Jill and Leon at some point.

The plot features the return of Blue Umbrella and Rosemary Winters, the latter of which will be used to create a vaccine for the residents of the island via her blood. As for the island, some specific locations are disclosed: Abandoned Hospital, Caves, Abandoned Houses, Dark Forest, Abandoned Factory, Laboratory and a Temple.

As for enemies, they are said to be “evolved zombies” that are similar to Ganados in Resident Evil 4 in the sense that they can use melee weapons. The zombies are said to worship the moon, have a bunch of moon tattoos as a result, and often sing to it. Meanwhile, Leon is said to be stalked by a mysterious enemy throughout the game while Jill will be attacked by the Goatman. As for the antagonist, it is said to be a new character called Mr. Simon.

The final salient detail divulged by the rumor is that the game and its story will put a close to the Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village story with the Megamycete.

As for the source of the rumor, it is Biohazard Declassified, a well known source when it comes to Resident Evil. He cites an anonymous playtester who has been playing the game early.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. All of this is just a rumor that can not be verified. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Capcom. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.