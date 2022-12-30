Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time

Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.

Daymare: 1998, for those unfamiliar with it, looks much like a Resident Evil game if you squint a bit. It's got an over-the-shoulder perspective, zombies to slay, puzzles to solve, and a similar overall style when compared to the Resident Evil games. It originally began as a Resident Evil 2 remake which was eventually squashed by Capcom, though the game later released as its own IP.

And now, horror fans can play the game for free. CD Projekt's GOG marketplace is letting people claim the game at no cost right now with a giveaway underway as of December 30th. This'll only last for 72 hours, however, so you'll have to claim it sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out on the offer.

This is it – the last giveaway of 2022! 🎆



Daymare: 1998 is FREE for the next 72 hours 🎁 https://t.co/k9Mxf4EoaC



This is also your LAST CHANCE to take advantage of our #GOGWinterSale discounts – we're wrapping it up on January 2nd! Pun intended. pic.twitter.com/JFcfdaC9SI — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 30, 2022

Daymare: 1998 switches players between different characters as they play through all the telltale parts of a Resident Evil game including a small-town infestation of zombies, inventory management, collectibles to acquire, and "tons of references" to horror games from the 90s, developer Invader Studios said in an overview of the game. The game's only 22GB, too, so it won't take up hardly any space at all on your device, and as is the usual case with these games, this one from GOG is DRM-free, if that's important to you.

While free is free, it's worth looking through the reviews first before deciding if it's worth your time. Some have called out the game for bugs and other issues as well as the absence of the Resident Evil charm that makes those games work while others still enjoy it despite any shortcomings or negative feedback. It being free means you don't lose anything but time for playing it, however, so if you want to try it out, you can download it here.