New Resident Evil Game Reportedly Releasing Next Year

According to a new report, Capcom is poised to follow up this year’s remake of Resident Evil 3 with another new Resident Evil game next year, which will presumably be a cross-gen release that hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The kicker though is that apparently it’s not another remake nor Resident Evil 8, the latter of which is reportedly still years away. That said, if not the next additive installment in the survival-horror series or a remake of Resident Evil 4, what could it be? Well, unfortunately the report doesn’t divulge any more information in this regard, but does note it will likely drop next year.

The report comes way of AestheticGamer, who has proven to be a reliable source in the past. In other words, there’s no reason to doubt the validty of the claim, however, given that it’s not official, it should be taken with a grain of salt. According to the insider, there won’t be any more Resident Evil remakes for awhile because Capcom is currently in the process of giving other series the remake treatment.

“There also won’t be any Resident Evil remakes out in the next few years after Resident Evil 3,” writes AestheticGamer on Twitter. “There is a couple other Capcom games being rebooted in the same vein as Resident Evil 2 & Resident Evil 3 though in the RE Engine, which should be seen pretty soon. There is another Resident Evil game.”

From the sounds of it, this could be a more experimental entry. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a VR game or maybe something multilpayer-focused that chases the current industry trends.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think this mystery Resident Evil project could be?