Resident Evil Movie Director Says the Film's Mansion Is "Creepy as F-ck"

✖

In addition to officially confirming the title of the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City during an interview as part of SXSW, director Johannes Roberts revealed some new information about exactly what folks can expect when it releases later this year on September 3rd. Notably, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be an origin film that adapts the events of the first two Resident Evil video games, which makes sense given the announced cast. As such, there will be two major locations -- Raccoon City's police station and the Spencer Mansion -- with incredibly different feels to them.

“We have two very separate locations but we split people off into their worlds," Roberts told IGN during a recent interview. "One is more of a siege movie style with the police station, and then you have the mansion which is creepy as f-ck."

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release on September 3rd and wrapped filming late last year. Written and directed by Roberts, the film stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). The movie is produced by Constantin Film, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Tea Shop Productions and will be distributed in the United States by Screen Gems. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

Featured photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic